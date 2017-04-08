Vijayabaskar’s father, brother quizzed

A day after Income Tax officials carried out intensive searches at various places, including the house of Health and Family Welfare Minister C. Vijayabaskar and a quarry at Thiruvengaivasal in Pudukottai district, C. Udaya Kumar, his brother and his father Chinnathambi on Saturday appeared at the Income Tax office in Tiruchi on Saturday.

IT officials had served them summons asking them to appear for an investigation on Saturday.

Accompanied by an auditor, both Mr.Chinnathambi and Mr.Udaya Kumar appeared before Senthil Kumar, Joint Director (Investigation), and Yasar Arafat, Assistant Director (Investigation), Income Tax.

Both were quizzed on various documents recovered from a quarry at Thiruvengaivasal and an educational institution, which was looked after by Udaya Kumar, and the house of Mr.Vijayabaskar near Illupur.

The investigation that began around 11.30 am continued till 1.45 pm. No outsiders were allowed when the enquiry was carried out. Central Reserve Police Force policemen were posted at the IT office to prevent the entry of outsiders. A few supporters of the Minister, who had accompanied Mr.Chinnathambi, were asked to stay away from the IT office.

“We have come here for an inquiry in response to the summons served on us. All our family members are IT assessees. We have proper accounts for all transactions,” Mr. Chinnathambi said shortly after arriving at the IT office.

While stating that they had cooperated with the IT officials during the day long raids on Friday, Mr. Chinnathambi, maintained that the raids were politically motivated.