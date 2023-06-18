Vijay voices opinion against cash for votes

June 18, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Actor Vijay on Saturday appealed to youngsters to take a firm stand against distribution of cash for votes by political parties during elections. He asked them to educate their parents not to accept such cash. Addressing a large gathering of students, who scored high marks in Class X and Class XII, at an event organised under the banner ‘All India Thalapathy Vijay People Movement’ here, he said accepting cash for votes was akin to “poking one’s eyes with one’s own finger”. He felicitated all students who scored high marks and appealed to them to read beyond their text books, about the lives of leaders such as B.R. Ambedkar, ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy, and K. Kamaraj.