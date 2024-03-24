ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Vasanth to contest from Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency for second time

March 24, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

Mr. Vasanth defeated BJP veteran Pon. Radhakrishnan by securing 5,76,037 votes in the by-election conducted in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in 2021

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Vasanth. | Photo Credit: File photo

The incumbent Kanniyakumari Member of Parliament Vijay Vasanth has been given a chance by the Indian National Congress for the second time to contest from the same constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.  

Mr. Vasanth defeated BJP veteran Pon. Radhakrishnan by securing 5,76,037 votes in the by-election conducted in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in 2021 following the death of his father and Congress veteran H. Vasantha Kumar. 

The winning margin for Mr. Vasanth was 1,37,950 votes. The BJP leader secured 4,38, 087, according to the Election Commission. While Mr. Vasanth bagged 52.5% of the votes, Mr. Radhakrishnan garnered 39.92%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incumbent MP for the second time is pitted against Mr. Radhakrishnan, who is one of the BJP candidates contesting in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US