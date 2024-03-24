Vijay Vasanth to contest from Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency for second time

March 24, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The incumbent Kanniyakumari Member of Parliament Vijay Vasanth has been given a chance by the Indian National Congress for the second time to contest from the same constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Vasanth defeated BJP veteran Pon. Radhakrishnan by securing 5,76,037 votes in the by-election conducted in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in 2021 following the death of his father and Congress veteran H. Vasantha Kumar.

The winning margin for Mr. Vasanth was 1,37,950 votes. The BJP leader secured 4,38, 087, according to the Election Commission. While Mr. Vasanth bagged 52.5% of the votes, Mr. Radhakrishnan garnered 39.92%.

The incumbent MP for the second time is pitted against Mr. Radhakrishnan, who is one of the BJP candidates contesting in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election.