February 05, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay on Sunday thanked leaders of various political parties and friends from the film fraternity for wishing him well for his political journey. Mr. Vijay announced the founding of his political party on February 2 through a press statement. This sparked widespread celebrations from his fans and his admirers alike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.