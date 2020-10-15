Vijay Sethupathi must drop plan to act in Muralitharan biopic: Ramadoss

CHENNAI

15 October 2020 12:18 IST

‘He would be known as a betrayer if he acts in the film’

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday said that if actor Vijay Sethupathi announces that he will not act in Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan's biopic titled 800, he will part of Tamil Eelam history or else he would be known as a betrayer.

In a statement, he said even though explanations has been given that Vijay Sethupathi is acting in the film on Muthiah Muralitharan’s sporting achievements, the suspicion is that it would depict Rajapaksa brothers in a positive light.

Advertising

Advertising

“I respect the creative freedom of Vijay Sethupathi. But, that freedom should not be used to shame the motherland. I am not going to urge him to drop his plan of acting in the film,” Mr. Ramadoss said.