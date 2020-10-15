Tamil Nadu

Vijay Sethupathi must drop plan to act in Muralitharan biopic: Ramadoss

Actor Vijay Sethupathy. File.   | Photo Credit: L. SRINIVASAN

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday said that if actor Vijay Sethupathi announces that he will not act in Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan's biopic titled 800, he will part of Tamil Eelam history or else he would be known as a betrayer.

In a statement, he said even though explanations has been given that Vijay Sethupathi is acting in the film on Muthiah Muralitharan’s sporting achievements, the suspicion is that it would depict Rajapaksa brothers in a positive light.

“I respect the creative freedom of Vijay Sethupathi. But, that freedom should not be used to shame the motherland. I am not going to urge him to drop his plan of acting in the film,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 12:20:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vijay-sethupathi-must-drop-plan-to-act-in-muralitharan-biopic-ramadoss/article32860087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY