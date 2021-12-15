Tamil Nadu

Vijay Sethupathi, manager told to appear before court on Jan. 4

The IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court has ordered the issuance of summons to actor Vijay Sethupathi and the manager of Vijay Sethupathi Productions on a defamation complaint filed by Maha Gandhi. They have been directed to appear before the court on January 4.

The complainant, a resident of Saidapet and an actor, said while visiting Bengaluru on November 2, he had met Mr. Sethupathi at the Kempegowda International Airport and spoken to him. Mr. Gandhi said Mr. Sethupathi belittled him, and the manager, who accompanied Mr. Sethupathi, assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

The complainant said, on his return to the city, he heard that Mr. Sethupathi had spoken ill of him in an interview. On November 8, when he visited the doctor, he learned that his ear had been injured in the manager’s assault.

Mr. Gandhi urged the court to take his complaint on file, take cognisance of the case, issue summons to the accused, and prosecute and punish them for the offence punishable under sections 294 (b) (Uttering vulgar words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 506 (i) (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.


