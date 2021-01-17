Vijay Sethupathi lands in another controversy

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has landed in another controversy after a photograph where he is seen cutting his birthday cake with a machete recently to celebrate his 43rd birthday went viral.

Mr. Vijay Sethupathi received widespread criticism for posing with a machete as law enforcement officials have been regularly clamping down on and discouraging youth from using machetes in public.

A couple of years ago, a gangster named Binu Pappachan was caught celebrating his birthday along with hundreds of gangsters in the city and was photographed cutting his birthday cake in a similar manner with a machete and the photograph went viral. Since then, the police have been cracking down on youngsters using machetes in public.

The actor responded to criticism stating that he cut the cake using the ‘Patta Kathi’ (machete) as it plays an important role in the film directed by filmmaker Ponram.

“The picture was clicked three days ago in my office during my birthday celebrations. The photograph is being debated as I had cut the cake using a ‘Patta Kathi’. I am acting in a film being directed by Ponram and the ‘Patta Kathi’ plays an important part in the film. This is the reason why I cut the cake with the ‘Patta Kathi’ since I was celebrating my birthday with the same film crew. Many have said that I have set a wrong example. I will refrain from doing something like this and be more careful in future,” he said.

Only a few days ago, Naam Tamilar Katchi took offence to the trailer of his film Tughlaq Darbar for taking potshots at NTK co-ordinator Seeman.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist opposite actor Vijay in Master and he is also reportedly starring in the Hindi remake of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Maanagaram. The actor is also awaiting the release of SP Jhananathan’s Laabam among other films.