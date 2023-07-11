Vijay meets VMI office-bearers to discuss future plans

July 11, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Chennai

Actor Vijay on Tuesday reportedly held a meeting with office-bearers of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to discuss his future as an actor and a politician.

He had reportedly told the office-bearers that he would either be in politics or in films. “He has told us that he will not act in films if he enters politics, and that he will not enter politics while he is making movies,” a VMI office-bearer said.

Mr. Vijay, whose next film, Leo, is set to be released in October, has signed up for another film which would be directed by Venkat Prabhu and is scheduled to hit the screens next year. The actor is reportedly considering entering the electoral fray in the Assembly election in 2026.

