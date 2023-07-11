ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay meets VMI office-bearers to discuss future plans

July 11, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor Vijay on Tuesday reportedly held a meeting with office-bearers of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to discuss his future as an actor and a politician.

He had reportedly told the office-bearers that he would either be in politics or in films. “He has told us that he will not act in films if he enters politics, and that he will not enter politics while he is making movies,” a VMI office-bearer said.

Mr. Vijay, whose next film, Leo, is set to be released in October, has signed up for another film which would be directed by Venkat Prabhu and is scheduled to hit the screens next year. The actor is reportedly considering entering the electoral fray in the Assembly election in 2026.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US