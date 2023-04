April 15, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, an organisation of actor Vijay, celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 across various places in Tamil Nadu.

Some of the members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had contested in the last local body elections and also won some seats. Against this backdrop, the decision to celebrate Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is being viewed by certain sections as an attempt to make yet another statement of intent from Mr. Vijay to enter politics.