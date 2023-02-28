Vijay Kelkar delivers memorial lecture in Chennai

February 28, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The legislative, executive and judicial branches of the tax system must be highly separate from each other and tax officers must not write tax law and must not play the judge, says Vijay L Kelkar, Chairman of the 13 th Finance Commission in Chennai on Tuesday.

Delivering the Dr. Raja J. Chelliah memorial lecture, organised jointly by The Southern India Chamber of Commerce of Industry (SICCI) and the Madras School of Economics, on the topic ‘Reflections on the political economy of tax policies’, Mr. Kelkar suggested creating an Indian Revenue Authority on the line of IRS in the USA. “The legislature must codify in great detail the checks and balances of the executive branch, aiming to reduce the arbitrary power of the officials. The power to investigate must be low, the penalties must be low,” he said.

Mr. Kelkar mentioned that many ways of raising tax revenues are bad taxes that induce distortions and these should go. “There are three good taxes: personal income tax, GST and property tax. Single rate systems are best: one personal income tax rate, one GST rate and one property tax rate,” he said.

“All tax rates should be low and unchanged for decades at a time,” he added.