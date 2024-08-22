As a prelude to entering active politics, Tamil cinema’s leading actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay launched his party’s flag and flag song at the party headquarters at Panaiyur in Chennai on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Mr. Vijay introduced the two-coloured flag with red on top and bottom; yellow in the middle; and the Vaagai flower surrounded by 28 stars at the centre with two trumpeting elephants on either side. Warriors of ancient Tamil kingdoms wore Vaagai flower garlands to symbolise victory. Mr. Vijay also hoisted the flag at the party’s headquarters and launched the party’s flag song Thamizhan Kodi Parakuthu.

Addressing the party workers, Mr. Vijay said “I take pride in launching the party’s flag, a symbol of victory for our future generation. So far we worked for ourselves. From now on, we will work together as a party for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.” He said the party’s ideology, principles, action plan and the history behind the party’s flag will be explained during the party’s first State-level conference (the date for which would be announced later). He urged his party workers to get proper permission (from official authorities) and hoist the flag.

The party members also took an oath hailing the sacrifices of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, and language martyrs and to uphold unity, equality, fraternity, religious harmony and social justice by affirming the principle of Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum, (all beings are equal by birth).

Mr. Vijay had in February, this year announced the formation of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party stayed away from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and did not extend support to any political party. Several years ago, he converted his fan association into Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), a larger social platform.

The party is likely to organise its inaugural State-level conference at Vikravandi in Villupuram district in September.

