Vigil stepped up at elephant rescue centre

All six elephants, accommodated at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (ERRC) at M.R. Palayam on the outskirts of Tiruchi, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure to prevent them from contracting COVID-19.

The sprawling centre, abutting the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, is home to six elephants, translocated from different parts of the State. Malachi from Madurai was the first elephant to be accommodated at the centre and Jameela from Tirunelveli was the latest addition. Sandhya, Indhu, Jayanthi and Gomthi are the other elephants.

Since the spread of COVID-19, the Forest Department has stepped up surveillance of the elephants, checking for symptoms consistent with COVID- 19 such as nasal discharge, coughing and laboured breathing.

V. Thirunavukarasu, Chief Conservator of Forest, Tiruchi, told The Hindu on Saturday that all six elephants had been sheltered separately at a safe distance. No one, except the mahouts and designated elephant staff, was allowed to go near them.

The mahouts had been asked to undergo frequent medical check-up. They were asked to wear Personal Protection Equipment (coveralls) and masks. The shelters had been completely disinfected. Clear instruction have been given to them to ensure that food served to the animals are free of contamination.

“The staff members have been asked not to touch the elephants unnecessarily. The mahouts should report immediately if they notice any abnormalities,” Mr.Thirunavukarasu said.

He said if samples are collected they would be sent to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-approved laboratories in consultation with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University.