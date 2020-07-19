Tamil Nadu

View power bill details online

After receiving several queries and complaints from domestic consumers and drawing flak on social media about the lack of details regarding bill calculation and the deduction of previous month cycle (PMC) payments made during the lockdown from April to June, Tangedco has made arrangements for domestic consumers to view their account summaries online.

In a press release, Tangedco said that full account summaries of domestic consumers could be viewed either on the Tangedco website — http://tneb.tnebnet.org/newlt/menu3solar1.html — or on the organisation’s online bill payment site — https://www.tnebnet.org/awp/login.

Domestic consumers, by providing their particular consumer number, can view the units consumed, total payment and also the net payment on the two websites.

