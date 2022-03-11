Vidya Sagar to hold ‘V Access’

Vidya Sagar, an organisation working with and for people with multiple disabilities, is organising “V Access”, a two-day online interactive programme with a demonstration of a wide range of access solutions. The event which will happen on March 12 and 13, will be available through Zoom Meet and YouTube.

The online session of each domain will be for 90 minutes and would stream pre-recorded demonstration videos of access solutions by Vidya Sagar Team and pre-recorded demonstration videos of new innovations by developers and vendors. There will be a live panel discussion with experts followed by a question-and-answer session with registered participants.