Videographers allege discrepancies in tender allocation

Members of the Salem district all Videographers’ Welfare Association staged a protest on the Collectorate premises on Tuesday alleging irregularities in the tender allocation for videography for the parliamentary elections.

The protesters alleged that the district administration was acting in favour of a few individuals and tender was allocated to only a particular individual during every elections. They also alleged that the administration was hand in glove with those individuals.

The tender for videography for the elections was opened on February 19 and applications were received until February 25..

Secretary of Salem District All Videographers’ Welfare Asssociation Jagadeesh said that the tender allocation process was not held in transparent manner in Salem district and this had been happening for the past several elections. While all other districts have announced the winning bidder for the tender, Salem had not announced it yet and officials here just examined the technical bid details.

The protesters also alleged that a meeting was held with a selected few videographers at the District Collectorate. “There are three bidders here but two of the bidders weren’t informed about the meeting at the Collectorate. Officials here have conducted a meeting with videographers of just one bidder and others were kept in the dark,” alleged Mr. Jagadeesh.

He added that during every elections, in Salem alone, the winning bidder was announced only after three or four days after the tender is closed.

But, officials denied the charges. A senior official said: “We haven’t decided the winning bidder yet. It was just an informal meeting. The bidding process is done in a transparent manner. The bidder will be announced shortly.”in the upcoming days,” said the official.