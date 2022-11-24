Ennum Ezhuthum Mission | Video resources available online for teachers

November 24, 2022 04:08 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

As a part of the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, the school education department is making video resources available for all teachers handling classes 1 to 3 in the state through its official YouTube channel online.

Launched as a campaign to address learning gaps prevalent in Tamil Nadu owing to the closure of schools during the pandemic, the mission is now in its second term and covers students of classes 1 to 3 in government schools to ensure foundational literacy and numeracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a part of this, student workbooks, teacher handbooks and kits were prepared to be used by the students and teachers. For teachers to implement innovative teaching methods in classrooms, video demonstrations for their subject modules were prepared and linked through QR codes in their books,” said an official from the department.

With the aim of making these innovative teaching modules accessible for all teachers, the school education department has made these videos available on their official YouTube channel for teachers of all schools to access. So far, 12 videos have been released for the second term Mathematics module on the TN SED YouTube Channel.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is working on making these resources available, and more videos will be released as the term goes on. Teachers from government schools who are taking the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission forward through their classrooms have been roped in for the creation of these videos.

“Going forward, for every term, Maths, English and Tamil videos according to the Ennum Ezhuthum learning modules will be prepared and uploaded. There has been a demand for such video resources to be made available by both private and government schools,” an official from the department said.

As a part of the Ennum Ezhuthum initiative, resources are prepared for students and teachers every term by the SCERT, Teachers are also trained at the start of every term with the focus on the objectives of the initiative.