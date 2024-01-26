Video of Salem PMK MLA prostrating to apologize to students, goes viral

January 26, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - SALEM

A video in which Salem West constituency MLA R. Arul prostrated to apologize to school students has gone viral on social media over the past two days.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024 the PMK MLA participated in a function to distribute free bicycles to school students at Pagalpatti Government Higher Secondary School near Omalur. As the MLA wanted to go to another function, he spoke at the function and started to distribute the bicycles.

At that time, local DMK functionaries came to the spot and questioned how the MLA could distribute bicycles without inviting them. It led to an altercation between the DMK and PMK.

At that moment, the MLA fell before the students and apologized for the incident. Later, PMK cadres and teachers pacified the MLA and DMK functionaries. After that, bicycles were distributed to the students.

