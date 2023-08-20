ADVERTISEMENT

Video of Rajinikanth meeting with U.P. Chief Minister goes viral

August 20, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 12:23 pm IST

The actor has received criticism and appreciation from people of various political leanings for his act

Udhav Naig
Eminent film actor Rajinikanth touches the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in Lucknow, on August 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Rajinikanth caused a furore amongst Tamil movie fans on August 19 after a video of him bowing down to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath went viral. 

Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Video Credit: ANI

While a section criticised him for showing reverence to U.P. Chief Minister, increasingly becoming famous for his politics directed mainly against the minorities, another section appreciated him for showing respect towards a Hindu saint. 

The actor has been on a pilgrimage to Rishikesh in Himalayas after the release of his film, ‘Jailer’. 

He had also recently met Jharkand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan. 

