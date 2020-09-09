Video of man being carried on makeshift stretcher for treatment in Yercaud goes viral

SALEM

09 September 2020 00:43 IST

A video of an elderly man being carried on a make-shift stretcher, reportedly for medical treatment in Yercaud, has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, an elderly man was being carried by youth along a path inside an estate near Killiyur waterfalls. While shooting the video, one of them lamented that there was no road facility to their village Kodikadu near Killiyur waterfalls, and that they needed to trek, taking patients in such make-shift stretchers during medical emergencies.

T.Jayanthi, a social activist in Yercaud said, “There are about 15 families in the village and they have been demanding a road for a long time. The villagers need to trek for about 8 km to reach the main road. In case of medical emergencies, patients need to be carried on make-shift stretchers till the main road. Since the road to the village had to be laid through a private estate, officials were not taking enough initiative. Though peace talks were initiated almost six months ago, it all got affected due to COVID-19 restrictions," she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior panchayat officials said the village is located inside a private estate and since the estate falls between the main road and the village, laying a road has been beset with hurdles. Officials said they are trying to work out a solution.