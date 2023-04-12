Video of Daffedar picking up Kallakurichi Collector’s shoes goes viral, Collector denies allegation

April 12, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath courted controversy after a video of him reportedly asking the Daffedar to pick up his shoes went viral. The incident occurred at the Koothandavar temple in Koovagam village near Ulundurpet in the district on Tuesday.

The Collector had gone to the temple to review the arrangements for the 18-day Chithirai festival, the largest congregation of transgenders scheduled to commence on April 18. As Mr. Jatavath enters the temple, he is seen removing his shoes and gesturing to the Daffedar to pick up the shoes. The video shows the Daffedar carrying the Collector’s shoes.

When contacted, Mr. Jatavath, however, dismissed the allegation and claimed that the video was edited.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Jatavath said, “I had taken out my shoes as I had entered the temple. I did not ask the Daffedar to remove the shoes. In fact, when I reached the temple, I asked my personal assistant to inform the Revenue Divisional Officer and Block Development Officer to be present at the next inspection site.”

“Officials from various line departments including police personnel and the panchayat staff accompanied me during the visit. The video was edited and made to look as if I had asked the Daffedar to pick up the shoes. The Daffedar also joined duty only on Tuesday and was new to the task. I did not ask him to pick up the shoes,” the Collector said.