Watch:  Bypolls, money and administrative machinery

Watch: Focus Tamil Nadu: Bypolls, money and administrative machinery

A look at examples where opposition parties have boycotted bypolls

Updated - July 04, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 10:26 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

A number of state ministers and ruling party MLAs are camping at Vikravandi Assembly constituency where a bypoll is due on July 10. Such deployment of men, machinery and money power has become a common feature in bypolls in Tamil Nadu over the past two decades or so.

With ruling parties and allies deploying such resources, often opposition parties have boycotted bypolls. And this time, the AIADMK has decided to stay away. The party leader Edapaddi Palaniswami has cited irregularities that were allegedly committed in the Erode East bypolls last year to justify his position.

Most often, ruling parties consider bypoll victories as the electorate’s reiteration of faith in the government. Ironically, to ensure the electorate backs them, the ruling parties have often resorted to bribery. While till the 1990s this was not the case, since the early 2000s the State has witnessed instances where there has been abuse of power.

We look at examples of notorious bypolls, what MGR said on bypolls and the Election Commission’s role.

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan

