Victory is our goal, says Anbumani

PMK leader vows to travel across the State

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said, ‘victory should be the only goal’ to the party cadre as the party completes 33 years since its founding in Tamil Nadu and said that he would be travelling across the State to every village and meeting the cadre.

In a letter to the party cadre, he said the PMK has achieved many things in the last 33 years, but those achievements aren’t satisfying enough.

“We can do more to the people when in power than being in the opposition. We can implement all the ideas that we give to those in power. Every year during the founding day, PMK founder keeps putting forward these questions,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani added he has travelled to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Kovai, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi districts along with Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, Vellore districts.

“I urge the cadre to raise the party flag in every village and organise public meetings,” he said.