Victory in Karnataka Assembly election is just the beginning, says Selvaperunthagai

May 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Assembly floor leader says this is the start of the change to come in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election; Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan also congratulates Rahul Gandhi for his party’s win

The Hindu Bureau

K. Selvaperunthagai | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Assembly floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said the Congress’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly election is just the beginning towards change in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters here at the party’s headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, in Chennai, he credited the TNCC’s allies in Tamil Nadu – DMK, VCK and others – for extending their support. “It is a victory for India. It is not just a simple change in government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Karnataka as if someone was campaigning for the post of ward councillor. He campaigned in Karnataka 18 times, and Amit Shah campaigned 20 times. The BJP’s national leaders and other MPs and MLAs came to Karnataka, but the people have rejected them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the victory in Karnataka.

“Heartiest Congratulations for this significant victory! Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into the people’s hearts, and as he did, you demonstrated that, in your gentle way, you can shake the powers of the world – with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping, has ushered in a breath of fresh air for the people. You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also for the manner of victory!” he said.

