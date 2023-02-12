Victoria Gowri | From the Bar to the Bench

February 12, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

“I, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri having been appointed as additional judge of the High Court of Madras do swear in the name of God that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India,” swore the advocate on Tuesday morning even as the Supreme Court was simultaneously hearing a case filed by a group of lawyers against her appointment.

Her elevation from the Bar to the Bench happened amidst great amount of anxiety and suspense.

The lawyers’ group from Chennai filed the case on the ground that Justice Gowri had delivered “hate speeches” against religious minorities and therefore she was not a suitable candidate for judgeship. The Supreme Court, nevertheless, did not find any reason to entertain their case and refused to interfere with her appointment.

Justice Gowri was born to R. Lekshmana Chandra and Sarojini Chandra on May 21, 1973. Her father retired as an English lecturer from the Government Arts College in Karur. She pursued her four-year B.A.B.L. degree at the Government Law College in Madurai between 1991-95 before commencing practice at courts in Karur district. In 1996, she shifted her practice to courts in Kanniyakumari district. From 2008, she began to conduct cases before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court too. Her field of specialisation was civil and writ jurisdiction.

BJP links

She was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2006 to 2020 and had served as its Kanniyakumari district vice-president between 2006 and 2009. She had been the national general secretary of the party’s Mahila Morcha (women’s wing) from 2012 to 2020.

On the professional front, she was appointed a central government standing counsel for the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2015 and continued in that position till September 2020, when she became the Assistant Solicitor General.

During her tenure as the ASG, Justice Gowri also served as a Special Public Prosecutor (in-charge) for the Central Bureau of Investigation. Last year, the Madras High Court collegium proposed her name for elevation.

The Supreme Court collegium, comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph, accepted the proposal on January 17 and recommended her appointment as an additional judge for a period of two years on the basis of consultations with SC judges who had served in the Madras High Court.

However, on February 1, a group of 21 lawyers, including N.G.R. Prasad, R. Vaigai and V. Suresh of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing surprise over the development despite her “hate speeches” being available on the social media.

The lawyers urged the President to return the recommendation. They also wrote to the Supreme Court collegium requesting it to withdraw the recommendation. On the other hand, a much larger group of 98 lawyers from the Madurai Bench of the High Court came in support of her elevation.

Moving SC

Even as the controversy was raging, the Centre moved ahead with the appointment process and hence, Ms. Vaigai and a few other advocates moved the Supreme Court on February 6. On the same day, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice notified her appointment.

After receiving the government notification as well as the Presidential warrant of her appointment, the Madras High Court administration decided to conduct the oath taking ceremony on February 7. The Supreme Court began hearing the case at around 10:20 a.m. while the oath taking ceremony commenced at the Madras High Court at 10:40 a.m. After the customary reading out of the notification and Presidential warrant, the Acting Chief Justice began administering the oath to her at 10:46 a.m. A few minutes later, the apex court dismissed the case challenging her appointment on merits.