Victims consumed methanol meant for industrial use, says DGP

May 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Methanol meant for industrial use was consumed by the victims in the liquor tragedy that has so far claimed 22 lives in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, the police have said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said the source of the methanol in both incidents was the same. While the sellers and the suppliers were being arrested, a chemical analysis of the substance consumed by the victims confirmed that it was methanol.

As the sustained drive against the manufacture and sale of illicit arrack in Tamil Nadu stamped out the brew, the arrack sellers procured methanol from factories and sold it on, he said.

The DGP said that in 2022, 1,40,649 cases had been registered against arrack sellers and 1,39,697 suspects had been arrested and 37,217 litres of illicit arrack had been destroyed.

This year, 55,474 cases had been registered so far and 55,173 accused persons had been arrested and 2,55,078 litres of illicit arrack had been destroyed. Hundreds of vehicles used to commit the offences had been seized and 79 habitual offenders had been detained under the Goondas Act, he said.