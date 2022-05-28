Vice President Venkaiah Naidu unveils late Karunanidhi's 16-ft tall statue in Chennai

The 16-feet statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi situated at Omandurar Estate, was unveiled by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, in Chennai on May 28, 2022. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was also present. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@mkstalin

May 28, 2022 18:29 IST

The statue is placed a few hundred metres away from the place where the original statue was vandalised 35 years ago.