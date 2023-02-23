Vice-President to visit Tamil Nadu on February 28; Chief Secretary reviews arrangements 

February 23, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to arrive in Chennai on February 28. This will be his first visit to Tamil Nadu since assuming office last year. He is expected to take part in a function at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai and is expected to visit Puducherry. Mr. Dhankhar is expected to return to Chennai and, later, leave for Bengaluru on March 1. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu chaired a meeting in the Secretariat to review arrangements for the Vice-President’s visit.