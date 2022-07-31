Vice-President presents the ‘President’s Colours’ to Tamil Nadu Police

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu presents the President’s Colours to the Tamil Nadu Police, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai on July 31, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

July 31, 2022 13:12 IST

The Tamil Nadu Police is among the few police forces in the country to receive the coveted ‘President’s Colours’

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu presented the prestigious ‘President’s Colours’ for the Tamil Nadu Police to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a customary ceremony in Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Mr. Stalin announced that a medal would be awarded to every police personnel in the force to mark the feat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Police is among the few police forces in the country to receive the coveted ‘President’s Colours’. Though the ‘President’s Colours’ for the Tamil Nadu Police was approved as early as August 19, 2009 when late leader M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, it could not be presented in all these years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said the Tamil Nadu Police was one of the best in the country, which was known for its commendable service. Even as he noted that Tamil Nadu had the first women commando unit in the country, he said, “a lot remains to be done to provide them with equal opportunity” and further urged the police personnel to be “extra sensitive” to crimes against women.

Mr. Naidu also called upon the police force to deal with modern day crimes such as cyber crimes and online frauds. He also commended the Tamil Nadu government over providing housing facilities for police personnel in the State. Later, he also released a special postal cover to mark the presentation of ‘President’s Colours’ to the Tamil Nadu Police, received by the Chief Minister.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu Police receiving the ‘President’s Colours’ was not only a matter of pride to the State police force but also to Tamil Nadu. He also recalled that it was under the Chief Ministership of late leader M Karunanidhi that women police personnel were inducted into the force in 1973, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

Pointing out that police custodial deaths have reduced from 17 in 2018 to four in 2021, he said: “I request the police to ensure that there are no custodial deaths.” He also wanted them to arrest at once those who are accused in sexual offences and offences under the POCSO Act and wanted accused persons to be dealt with an “iron fist”.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal also spoke at the event. Earlier, the CM, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, DGP and Chennai Police Commissioner received the Vice President, when cavalcade arrived in the stadium.

The chief guest took the ceremonial salute and inspected the Guard of Honour by police contingents, - the State Disaster Response Force, Commandoes, Coastal Security Group and the Nilgiris. ‘Tamil Nadu Police Pipe Band’ also displayed a spectacular performance at the event. IPS officer A. Pradeep was the parade commander.