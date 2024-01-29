ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President of India offers prayers at Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram

January 29, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CUDDALORE

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankar worshipped at the temple; they were received by T.S. Sivarama Dikshithar, general secretary of the Podhu Dikshithars Committee

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with wife Sudesh Dhankhar during a visit to Sri Natarajar Temple, in Chidambaram, Monday, January 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankar, offered prayers at Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Mr. Dhankar reached Annamalai Nagar in Chidambaram in an Indian Air Force helicopter and headed to the temple. He was received by T.S. Sivarama Dikshithar, general secretary of the Podhu Dikshithars Committee, hereditary priests-cum-custodians of the temple.

The Vice President along with his family members offered prayers atop the Kanagasabai mandapam in the temple. He later offered prayers at the Babaji temple in Parangipettai. He returned to Chidambaram by road and left in an IAF chopper at around 11.46 a.m.

Earlier, Mr. Dhankhar left for Chidambaram after his stay in Puducherry. He was seen off at the Puducherry Airport by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

