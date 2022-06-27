Vice-President in Chennai

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu being received at the airport on Monday by HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Chennai on Monday. Governor R.N. Ravi, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officials received him at the Chennai airport.