CM M.K. Stalin greeted the Vice President at the airport | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI

29 June 2021 13:13 IST

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Chennai on Tuesday morning. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan received him at the Chennai airport.

Advertising

Advertising