Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Chennai on Tuesday morning. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan received him at the Chennai airport.
Vice President arrives in Chennai
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
June 29, 2021 13:13 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
June 29, 2021 13:13 IST
