April 09, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Vice-Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the headquarters of the Dakshin Bharat Area of the Indian Army in Chennai on Monday. He was briefed by the General Officer Commanding-Dakshin Bharat Area, Lieutenant General K.S. Brar. The VCOAS was also briefed about the transformational initiatives undertaken by the headquarters.

