Vice-Chancellor clarifies on allegations against him

August 09, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, S. Gowri, on Wednesday said proper responses had been issued to various allegations made against him.

Speaking to The Hindu in response to a report on the State government seeking Governor R.N. Ravi’s nod to conduct an inquiry against him, Mr. Gowri said his parent-institution, Anna University, had given clarifications to the office of the Principal Accountant-General over certain allegations made against him.

One of the allegations pertained to financial irregularities during his time at the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), functioning from the Anna University campus. Another allegation pertained to the extension of his tenure.

He also said an explanation and a clarification had been given for the allegation over the expenses incurred to renovate the Vice-Chancellor’s bungalow, which was raised by the university’s Syndicate.

“There are 21 EMRCs in the country, and the EMRC at Anna University is being supported by the University Grants Commission under the complete purview of the Government of India,” Mr. Gowri pointed out.

The Vice-Chancellor claimed that “some individuals had a habit of maligning the reputation of the V-C, especially when they are about to complete their term in office”.

Mr. Gowri’s tenure ends later this month.

