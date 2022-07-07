Vice Chairman of Sanmar Group honoured by Japan

Consul-General of Japan in Chennai Taga Masayuki on Thursday conferring the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star to Vice-Chairman of the Sanmar Group Narayanan Kumar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Consul-General of Japan in Chennai Taga Masayuki on Thursday conferred Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star to Vice Chairman of the Sanmar Group Narayanan Kumar in recognition of his contribution to the strengthening economic relations between Japan and India. Mr. Kumar is among the Spring 2022 Imperial Decorations recipients.

In his speech, Consul-General Taga expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the continuous and dedicated efforts made by Mr. Kumar in promoting friendship, goodwill and mutual understanding between Japan and India by organising economic delegations to Japan as well as a number of events on Japanese economy and culture, a press release said.

Mr. Kumar is also the Chairman of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Mr. Kumar said that he was greatly honoured to receive this extraordinary award and that it belonged to the people and associations that he worked with. He expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan, Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai, his family, friends and colleagues for their continuous support.