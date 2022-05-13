VHS and MMM join hands to start cardiology clinic

VHS will run a dedicated cardiology OPD block at MMM from May 14

VHS will run a dedicated cardiology OPD block at MMM from May 14

Voluntary Health Services, Taramani, will offer cardiac services from Saturday, in association with Madras Medical Mission hospital.

M.M. Philip, chief executive officer of MMM, said the project had been discussed for many years and it was a logical step to tie up with an organisation like the VHS whose objectives aligned with those of the MMM.

S. Suresh, honorary secretary of VHS, said its model was to provide community service at affordable cost. The hospital had been running the department of cardiology for 30 years as an outpatient service. Some time ago, the hospital decided to invest in setting up a dedicated affordable cardiac care unit.

“We were looking around for a partner. We chose MMM as both the organisations are by trusts. MMM has 35 years of experience in cardiology,” Mr. Suresh said. The partnership saved the VHS from having to start afresh. The two organisations started discussion two years ago but the pandemic had delayed the project, he said.

VHS would have a dedicated cardiac OPD block to offer speciality service. “We will have VHS-MMM Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases. It is a milestone in VHS’s history,” Dr. Suresh said. The facility would be upgraded with cath lab and facilities for high-end cardiac care. “We believe that their level of professionalism will percolate to VHS,” Mr. Suresh added.

MMM’s Director of Cardiology Ajit Mullasri said the support staff from MMM would train VHS staff. “We will provide the same kind of cardiac care we give at MMM, with the same standards,” he said.