HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

VHP delegation meets Governor over sanatana dharma row

September 28, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation led by Vishva Hindu Parishad’s international working president Alok Kumar met Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum regarding Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing the press later, Mr. Kumar said the delegation demanded the expulsion of Mr. Udhayanidhi and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, who was present at the conference where the former made the remarks.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.