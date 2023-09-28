VHP delegation meets Governor over sanatana dharma row

September 28, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

A delegation led by Vishva Hindu Parishad’s international working president Alok Kumar met Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum regarding Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing the press later, Mr. Kumar said the delegation demanded the expulsion of Mr. Udhayanidhi and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, who was present at the conference where the former made the remarks.