Vetrivel Yatra will continue, says Vanathi Srinivasan

“If the Tamil Nadu government files a case, then we will face it,” the BJP Mahila Morcha national president said on Thursday

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said in Coimbatore on Thursday that the party’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ will continue despite many of its leaders being detained by the police for violating orders.

“We shall continue to do our duty. If the government files a case [against the party leaders], then we will face it,” she said. Terming the yatra a “democratic right,” Ms. Srinivasan claimed that its purpose is to explain the policies of the Central government and to expose the alleged “politics against Hindu religion” in the State.

Denying allegations of the BJP’s State unit breaking any laws, she accused the State government of not allowing the yatra to happen “in a smooth manner.” “We only request the State government to extend cooperation for us to exercise our democratic right,” Ms. Srinivasan said.

Regarding the decision of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to remove author Arundhati Roy’s book from its syllabus prescribed to M.A. English Literature students, Ms. Srinivasan claimed that the Akhil Bharthiya Vidyarthi Parishad was one of the organisations to raise objections and was not solely responsible for the decision.

Earlier, the BJP leader issued welfare assistance to 100 girls who have lost their fathers to help continue their studies, at an event in Gandhipuram.