‘Vetrivel Yatra’ draws to a close in Tiruchendur

Forces attacking Hindu culture must be uprooted: M.P. CM

Anti-national and atheist elements that attack and demean Hindu culture and its deities should be uprooted, just like Lord Muruga annihilated demons in this coastal holy town, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the BJP State unit’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ on Monday, Mr. Chouhan said it was taken out to destroy anti-national and atheist forces; it had achieved its objective with the overwhelming support of the people. Though several hurdles were created at various levels to stop the yatra, it had been completed successfully, he said.

While the BJP government at the Centre had sanctioned a lot of development projects for Tamil Nadu, like permission for 11 medical colleges, the Sagarmala Scheme, 12 Smart City projects and AIIMS in Madurai, the DMK-Congress combine was carrying out a malicious campaign against the BJP. “Like in Bihar, those who align with the Congress will get drowned here as well, and Stalin [DMK president] should be cautious,” Mr. Chouhan said.

National general secretary and in-charge of the BJP’s affairs in Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi said the DMK, which was attempting to destroy Hindu culture, would be uprooted in Tamil Nadu — the only Indian State having the “temple tower” as its emblem.

‘A fitting lesson’

BJP State president L. Murugan said the ‘yatra’, which was taken out “to teach a fitting lesson” to those degrading Hinduism and its deities, had crossed 4,000 km, though some places could not be visited due to the recent cyclones. The ‘yatra’ began at Tiruttani on November 6 and concluded at Tiruchendur after visiting six abodes of Lord Muruga and important temples across the State.

“The BJP will become a major power and will have a higher number of MLAs in the State Assembly in a few months from now. The National Democratic Alliance will form the government in Tamil Nadu after the next Assembly polls,” he said.

BJP leaders Vanathi Srinivasan, Sudhakar Reddy, L. Ganesan, Nainar Nagenthran, C.P. Radhakrishnan, Pon. Radhakrishnan, H. Raja, K.T. Raghavan, K. Annamalai and Khushbu took part in the ceremony.

Since permission was not given for a public meeting due to the pandemic-related curbs, the closing ceremony was held in a marriage hall.