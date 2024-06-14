Veterinary varsity receives over 10,900 applications 

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has received 10,911 applications so far for its undergraduate programmes.

The university received 9,039 online applications for the B.VSc and AH and 1,872 applications for B.Tech programmes as of Thursday.

The last date to submit applications online is 5 p.m. on June 21. The university began issuing applications on June 3.

Candidates applying under the NRI category/wards of NRI/NRI sponsored and foreign national category, may submit applications till 5 p.m. of July 5. For further details, visit the university website adm.tanuvas.ac.in.

A total of 650 seats are allocated for B.VSc and AH and 100 seats for B.Tech programmes (food technology/dairy technology/poultry technology). The university allocates 15% of the total seats to the Veterinary Council of India and 7.5% seats are set aside for the State government’s preferential reservation for government school students.