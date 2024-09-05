Veterinary varsity holds counselling for UG programmes

As many as 25 special category candidates and 75 candidates under the preferential reservation for government school students were allotted seats at the ongoing in-person counselling at Madras Veterinary College here.

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University offers a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Health degree programme and a B.Tech programme in food, poultry and dairy technology.

Fifty students from government schools have been allotted seats in BVSc and AH and B.Tech programmes. The university held counselling for candidates to be admitted through preferential reservation for government school students on Thursday. It had invited 105 candidates from the academic stream of which 60 were present and 41 seats were allotted to aspirants to BVSc and AH programme.

While eight candidates from the vocational stream were invited, five were present and two seats were allotted. For the B.Tech (Food Technology / Poultry Technology / Dairy Technology) programme, 67 candidates from the academic stream had been invited but only 16 participated and seven candidates were allotted seats. For academic stream, candidates aspiring to B.Tech seats, counselling will be held on Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. at Anna Auditorium of the Madras Veterinary College in Vepery, TANUVAS officials said.

On Wednesday, counselling for candidates who had applied under special category reservation was held at the college. In the BVSc &AH programme, 12 seats were allotted to persons with disabilities; and three seats for boys and two seats for girls were allotted under the sports quota. Two students were allotted seats under the ex-servicemen quota.

Six seats were allotted in B.Tech programme. While no candidates qualified under the differently abled category, three seats each were allotted in the sports and ex-servicemen quota, university officials said.

