Veterinary university invites applications for UG courses

June 09, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Applications for undergraduate programmes B.V.Sc and AH and B. Tech. offered by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will be issued online at https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in from 10 a.m. of June 12 till 5 p.m. of June 30, according to the University’s admissions committee chairman. 

Candidates may visit the website for application, guidelines, number of seats reserved for Non-Resident Indians, wards of NRIs and NRI- sponsored and foreign national quota. There are nine colleges, including the Madras Veterinary College, the Veterinary College and Research Institute in Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Salem, Orathanadu, Theni, Udumalpet, College of Food and Dairy Technology, Koduveli near Chennai and College of Poultry Production and Management in Hosur. 

