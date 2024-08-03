Veterinary students urged to work with engineers to develop low-cost equipment

The damage to environment through energy use could affect animals first, said Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj.

At the inauguration of the two-day national clinical care conference on ‘Farm and companion animal practice’ for veterinary students, he urged students to work with engineers to develop low-cost instruments that would help maintain farm animals. “TANUVAS had rich data that the students should put to good use to develop indigenous products,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar said 405 students from six states were participating in the conference. “The Madras Veterinary College (MVC) that is hosting the conference had the latest equipment and laboratory facilities which students could use to learn new techniques and update their knowledge,” he said. The university is working on Industry 4.0 and would soon be working with a German University in the area of ‘Artificial Intelligence in Animal Health’, he added.

TANUVAS’ Director of Clinics T. Sathiamoorthy said 400 cases of farm and companion animals, wild, exotic and avian species would be discussed in 14 sessions at the conference. There will also be discussions on diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for disease conditions. Experts from other states in veterinary medicine, surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics will evaluate the presentations, he added.

MVC Dean R. Karunakaran said pet parents from all over the country bring their pets for treatment to the institution. This conference is exclusively organized by TANUVAS every year since 2009 for the veterinary students to upscale their clinical skills, he explained.