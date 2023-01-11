Veterinary students undergo entrepreneurship training

January 11, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Veterinary Incubation Foundation at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute will conduct classes for veterinary students.

The aim is to create a veterinary student hub at TANUVAS. Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar said the VIF had been established as a “not for profit” Section 8 company and he explained the role of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Programme of the EDII.

He urged students to come up with ideas to start business in veterinary and allied sectors. Various governmental and other agencies offered schemes that students could seek, he said.

Animal Husbandry commissioner in-charge KS. Palanisamy, besides heads of EDII and IEDP, participated at the event on Tuesday. Deans, Directors and 18 professors and 120 students of various constituent colleges of TANUVAS participated in the training.