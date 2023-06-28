Veterinary courses counselling to be held in first week of August

June 28, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will conduct counselling for its four undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 in the first week of August.

There are a total of 660 seats in the bachelor of veterinary science and animal husbandry course in the seven colleges under the University, including Chennai; Namakkal; Orathanadu; Tirunelveli; Chinna Salem; Udumalpet; and Theni.

Vice Chancellor K .N. Selvakumar said 60 seats (15%) would be surrendered to the Veterinary Council of India and the rest of the 600 seats are for Tamil Nadu students.

There are 100 seats in the three B Tech courses, including food, dairy, and poultry. While the college in Koduveli in the city suburbs has 20 seats, there are 40 seats in food technology and another 40 seats in poultry technology in the college in Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

Candidates who have qualified in Class XII may apply for the programmes.

Six seats in food technology courses are surrendered to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, but the rest of the 94 will be open to T.N. students.

The University has received 20% more applications as compared to last year.

More applications this year

Till Monday, it had received 19,044 applications, of which 15,941 were for BVSc and AH and 3,103 for B Tech programmes.

Last year, 13,540 applications were received for BVSc and 2,247 for B Tech, amounting to 16,687 applications, the V-C said. He attributed the rise in applications to the delay in admission. “We started classes only in February and March 2023 as the Veterinary Council of India delayed permission,” he said.

The last date to apply online is June 30. Applications are available at tanuvas.ac.in.

The portal will be open from July 1 to 4 for applicants to correct errors or attach certificates. “The merit list will be released in the third week of July,” he said.

Counselling for candidates under special reservation, such as persons with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen, sportspersons, and applicants under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students and B Tech programmes, will be held in person.

For the rest of the seats, counselling will be held online. “We expect classes will start for first-year students in October,” the V-C said.

A total of 45 seats are allocated for government school students in BVSc and AH and eight seats in BTech programmes.

This year, the University has added 40 seats each in the colleges in Udumalpet and Theni.