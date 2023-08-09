HamberMenu
Veterinary counselling for special category candidates from Aug.16

August 09, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will begin the first round of in-person counselling for special category candidates on August 16. 

TANUVAS will admit students for the B.V.Sc and A.H. and B.Tech programmes in Food Technology, Poultry Technology and Dairy Technology. On August 16, counselling will commence at 9 a.m. at the Anna auditorium of the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery, for sportspersons, differently abled candidates and wards of ex-servicemen.  

On August 17, counselling will be held for aspirants of B.V.Sc and A.H. under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students. On August 18, counselling will be held for aspirants to B.Tech programmes.  

The university had announced that counselling for general category students would be held in the online mode. The date and schedule for the same would be informed later, said chairman of the admission committee. The details of the counselling are available on the university website www.adm.tanuvas.ac.in or www.tanuvas.ac.in.  

The admission committee has advised candidates to report to the venue an hour before the start of counselling.  

