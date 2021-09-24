Veterinary College standardises technique for artificial insemination in dogs with fresh semen

CHENNAI

Success rate is 60%-70%, almost equal to natural mating: TANUVAS official

After achieving success in the technique of artificial insemination in dogs with fresh semen, the Madras Veterinary College at Vepery is preparing for the next phase of insemination with frozen semen. The college is affiliated to Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

“We have standardised the technique for transcervical insemination. The success rate is 60% to 70% when fresh semen is used, and it is almost equal to natural mating. Now we have to concentrate on the use of frozen semen,” said T. Sathiamoorthy, Director of Clinics, TANUVAS.

The artificial insemination was launched as a pilot project. The veterinary college also procured a vaginoscope for ₹15 lakh. “We succeeded in developing the transcervical insemination technique in the country for the first time,” he said.

Common breeds

The college started the process involving the commonly available breeds such as Labrador and German Shepherd.

The semen from the male was collected through digital manipulation.

“The method proved useful for dogs that have problems in natural mating,” said Dr. Krishnakumar, Professor and Head of the Department, Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics. He, however, agreed that it would take time to achieve success with frozen semen.

Dr. Sathiamoorthy said there were practical difficulties like transport of semen from faraway places to the semen bank.

“Anyway, we are going ahead with the technique. The procedure will be a boon to pet parents as well as the native breeds. We can save the native breeds,” he said.