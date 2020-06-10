Veterinarians remove plastic from cow’s stomach

SALEM

10 June 2020 02:30 IST

Veterinarians successfully removed, through a surgical procedure, about five kg of plastic waste from the abdomen of a cow here on Monday.

According to doctors, the cow is recovering well.

The veterinarians said that they were contacted by trustees of an Ayyappa temple, near Linemedu. The temple was maintaining a gosala and the trustees contacted the doctors as one of the cows was not consuming food properly for the last few days.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Maniganesh, a veterinarian, said, “About 47 cows are being maintained at the gosala and one of the cows, aged about five, was not taking food properly for the past few days. The cow was suffering from recurrent bloat and indigestion and it was unable to excrete. The case was attended by Amma ambulance team and on diagnosis, we suspected presence of foreign bodies in its stomach.”

A team of veterinarians led by Dr. Maniganesh, who are attached to the mobile veterinary ambulance, performed a rumenotomy procedure on the cow on Monday. About five kg of plastic was removed from the cow’s abdomen at the end of the procedure which lasted for about two and half hours.